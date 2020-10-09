VANCOUVER -- The family of a Surrey murder victim made an appeal for information this morning as the second anniversary of the homicide approaches.

Thirty-year-old Sumeet Randhawa was shot to death outside a Surrey home in what police say was a targeted attack on Oct. 11, 2018.

Homicide detectives believe the slaying is linked to the gang conflict underway in Metro Vancouver and one of two vehicles related to the shooting was found shortly afterward, but a blue Ford Focus has never been located and is considered key evidence.

Police urge Randhawa's friends and associates to speak to the homicide team and the victim's family added their support for that call during a news conference in Surrey Thursday.