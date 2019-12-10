Family New Year's Eve Celebration

Kick off the new year at the Peak of Vancouver!

Grouse Mountain

December 31, 2019 (5:00pm onward)

grousemountain.com



From 5:00 pm onward, celebrate the kick-off of 2020 with entertainment and fun for all ages. Glide on our 8,000-square foot mountaintop Skate Pond, take a sled down our Sliding Zone and be awed by the magical outdoor Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake. Enjoy incredible performances throughout the night as well as a special 9:00 pm countdown for our littlest revelers that will be sure to light up the sky with a boom! This year’s celebration will be something to remember!

Join CTV News Vancouver on location as we broadcast weather live from Grouse Mountain during CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six!