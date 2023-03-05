Family members, advocates call for greater protections for B.C. farmworkers at annual vigil

Family members gathered Sunday at an emotional vigil, marking the upcoming anniversary of a tragedy that killed three farm workers 16 years ago.

Sarabjit Kaur Sidhu, Sukhvinder Kaur Punia and Amarjit Kaur Bal were on their way to work on March 7, 2007 when the van they were in crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway near Abbotsford.

Every year their lives are honoured as a way for family members and advocates to highlight the continued danger faced by vulnerable agricultural workers in B.C.

“Unfortunately, we lost our mom but our hope is to have this continued advocacy effort so other people don’t have to experience the same thing,” said Avneet Sidhu who was seven years old when her mother died.

The women were among 17 workers crammed in a 15-seat van that had only two seat belts inside. Some people were sitting on benches, and the driver wasn’t properly licensed according to Hermender Singh Kailley with the BC Federation of Labour.

“This was a preventable tragedy,” Kailley said. “These three lives didn’t need to be lost and if we had the protections in place at the time, then we would still have these three women.”

Following the crash, the province made changes such as conducting random roadside inspections and increasing workplace education so workers know their rights. But family members and advocates say 16 years later, the changes don’t go far enough.

“As long as we have farmworkers who are injured and farm workers who are dying, no, not enough is being done,” Kailley told CTV News.

He said since the 2007 crash, 29 farm workers have died in B.C.

Sidhu said she thinks that workers like her mom are seen as less deserving of protection than others in this province and that more should be done to ensure their safety.

“Precarious work should be looked at as important work,” she said. “I think that people sometimes tend to dehumanize people that are in precarious types of jobs and that’s something that really needs to be changed.”