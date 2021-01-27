VANCOUVER -- 2020 was the year of cooking and baking at home. 2021 shows no signs of that slowing down.

Celebrity Chef Massimo Capra joined CTV Morning Live to share easy recipes that can be made together as a family.

On the show Chef Capra prepared Belgian Endive, Radicchio and Apple Salad with Prosciutto di San Daniele and Grana Padano.

He paired this with a Sage and Grana Padano Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast Rolled in Prosciutto di Parma.

Both of these recipes celebrate authentic Italian flavours.

The Prosciutto di San Daniele, Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma Chef Capra used all have one thing in common.

They are PDO-certified by the European Union.

This stamp guarantees their quality and authenticity as a premium product from Italy.

Capra explained that authentic products do make a difference in recipes and can take cooking to the next level.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn from Chef Capra how to create these delicious recipes for your next family meal.

