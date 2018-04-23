A Surrey family whose son was killed seven years ago made an emotional plea Monday for information to help solve his murder.

Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, was kicking a ball around with his friend Jack on the Frank Hurt Secondary School field on Easter Sunday in 2011 when the two teens were approached and assaulted by a group of five men.

“A fight started over the soccer ball that became a fight for their lives,” Devon’s mother, Cynthia Allaire-Bell, told reporters from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s headquarters.

The five men allegedly stabbed both teens numerous times. Then, they allegedly proceeded to kick Devon until he was unconscious while Jack pleaded for them to stop.

“Then they just walked away, leaving my son to bleed to death without a care,” Cynthia said.

Jack staggered to his phone, she said, and phoned 911. He held Devon has he died with blood running from his mouth.

Seven years later, the case still hasn’t been solved. The lack of answers has been frustrating for the family.

Police say the victims did not know their attackers, and Cynthia said it’s terrifying to think that the five men are still out there.

“These individuals walk free to do this again. Maybe one day it will be your son or daughter that lies there. Would you not want my help then? I need yours now,” she said.

A few months after the murder, the RCMP released surveillance footage showing the five suspects about an hour before the incident. Police say they know who some of them are, but not all.

Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT said police need to identify all of them and determine each one’s role in the attack.

“After seven years, were hoping that minds have changed, hearts have changed,” he said Monday. “And people will do the right thing and come forward and help us solve Devon’s murder and get some closure to his family."

Cynthia described her son as someone who cared and listened. She said he would give his time and energy freely to help others who needed it. She said she remembers giving Devon and his brother their Easter gifts the morning he died. The clothes she wrapped still hang unworn in his closet.

Jack, his friend that survived the attack, still needs to undergo surgeries in order to live a normal life, Cynthia said.

“No parent should ever have to outlive their children,” Cynthia said. “The day Devon was murdered … it is the day myself and my husband lost a part of ourselves.”

The family has invited members of the media and the public to a vigil that will be held Tuesday, April 24 on the seventh anniversary of Devon’s death. It starts at 7 p.m. at Frank Hurt Secondary School.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim

“They just walked away, leaving my son to bleed to death,” tearful plea from Cynthia Allaire, mother of 19 yr old Devon Allaire Bell, who was stabbed to death 7 yrs ago near Frank Hurt Secondary in #Surrey. Appealing for any info leading to an arrest pic.twitter.com/whKMcQQ1HJ — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) April 23, 2018