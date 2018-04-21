

CTV Vancouver





A Metro Vancouver family made a desperate plea Saturday for help locating a loved one who's been missing since Thursday.

Kathleen Stimson was last seen around 4 p.m. on April 19 when she went out for a walk near Moody Park in New Westminster.

"We're very concerned because she takes medication three times a day," said Sarah Shore. "She may be disoriented and not able to find her way home."

Stimson is diabetic, and her family is worried she may not have eaten or slept. They're worried she may not be lucid, and could try to hide if someone approaches her.

"She may be trying to trying to escape to … a quiet place where she can be by herself," Shore said.

Stimson uses the SkyTrain, and Shore said she may have taken it into Vancouver. She's asking commuters to keep an eye out on trains and in stations as well as in women's washrooms.

The family hasn't noticed any charges on Stimson's Compass Card or her credit cards, so they suspect she's making purchases in cash.

She's described as 58 years old and 5-7 with a slim build and short, dark brown hair. Her family thinks she's wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and dark jeans.

"We just want to find her as quickly as possible," Shore said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.