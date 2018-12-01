

On the football field, 10-year-old Alex Jaspar is just one of the guys: A defensive lineman with a love of the game and a key contributor to his team’s success on defense.

It’s not until he takes off his helmet that Jaspar stands out from other boys his age.

“I have alopecia,” he explains. “That means I have no hair. I lost my hair when I was five years old.”

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its own hair follicles, meaning those who have it lose their hair, and it may never grow back.

The disorder can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender. Jaspar’s mother Paula told CTV News her son had a full head of hair when he was younger, but over a six-week period before he started kindergarten, it all fell out.

“First, he started to lose the hair on the top of his head,” Paula Jaspar said. “Then, he started to lose his eyebrows and lashes.”

Living with alopecia has sometimes been tough for Alex - not because of the condition itself, but because of how other people react to him.

“Sometimes, at school, older kids can make fun of me,” he said.

The Jaspar family hopes that talking about Alex’s condition and explaining it to others will make would-be bullies think twice about their behaviour.

“He’s had some really, really not positive experiences both from kids and from adults,” Paula Jaspar said. “We have had experiences with kids coming up and using unfortunate descriptions, things like fat and bald, bald baby.”

While school has sometimes been a difficult environment for Alex Jaspar, the football field has been a place where he can feel confident and be himself.

“Football’s a sport where regardless of your background, size, shape, there’s always a position for someone,” Jaspar’s father Jason said. “When he started playing sports, the hat was on, the hoodie was on. Got into football, hat comes off, smile breaks out. It’s really good.”

“Here at football, everyone's my friend,” Alex Jaspar said. “We all work together as a team.”

