There were some terrifying moments for an Abbotsford family overnight after someone torched a minivan in their driveway.

Police said an unknown man backed the minivan onto the Bedford Place property at around 3:15 a.m. Someone then used an unidentified accelerant to light the vehicle on fire.

The flames engulfed the minivan and spread to the attic of the home, forcing everyone inside to flee.

Police said there were five people at the house, including a child, and they all managed to escape. One man suffered a burn to his hand, and everyone was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The motive for the arson is unclear, but the Abbotsford Police Department said its major crime detectives are leading the investigation into what happened.

When the incident was reported to 911 early Thursday morning, callers said a Molotov cocktail had been thrown at the minivan. When fire crews arrived on scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

One neighbour, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, told CTV News he did not recognize the vehicle that was torched.

He said he was woken up to what he thinks was the sound of the minivan slamming into his neighbour’s garage door.

“The van hitting the door, and then the explosion,” he said. “Then I saw the male occupant running down the driveway towards the catwalk, down towards Bevan (Avenue).”

The neighbour said it didn’t take long for the flames to spread from the minivan to the home. Several people tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, but ultimately it was the fire department that put the fire out.

Abbotsford police officers were seen canvassing the area for surveillance video and evidence overnight. Several homes on the street, including the one where the minivan was abandoned, have security cameras.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jordan Jiang

