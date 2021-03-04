VANCOUVER -- Marcelina Perdido Agulay fought to ensure the rights of others.

Agulay, known by most as “Lina,” was a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and community organizer.

On Tuesday night, she was killed in a car crash in North Vancouver after police say another vehicle appears to have crossed the centre line.

According to a GoFundMe set up by family members, her husband, Leonilo, who was in the passenger seat, is now fighting for his life.

“We are all in shock and in utter disbelief,” organizer Karissa Abad wrote on the fundraiser.

“Lina leaves behind a family who will miss her so dearly including a son and two grandchildren.”

Agulay was a member of Migrante BC, a community organization that works to protect the rights of Filipino immigrants and migrant workers.

On Facebook, the organization wrote that she was “known for her smiles, good sense of humour, a big and generous heart…she will be missed.”

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma tweeted Agulay was a “kind, principled, fearless organizer for the marginalized working class.”

"I'm personally devastated,” Ma wrote. “And there are no words to express the depth of this loss to our movement.”

Anne Kang, the MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake offered her prayers to the family of “Tita Lina” and for the recovery of “Tito Leo.”

“I will always remember Marcelina as the auntie who was always there supporting me, giving me lots of encouragement, and full of love and laughter,” Kang wrote on Facebook. “You will always live in my heart and my memories.”

Premier John Horgan described Agulay as a "tireless advocate for working people (who made) life better for everyone in our province."

Mounties have said alcohol and speed may be factors in the head-on crash, which occurred on Low Level Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the GoFundMe, Agulay had just picked up her husband from work.

“This is a tragic day,” said Sgt. Peter Devries of North Vancouver RCMP on Wednesday.

“The family and friends of this woman who died in this collision, they’re going to be going through some very difficult times in the next days and weeks."