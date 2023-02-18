Families struggling with rising cost of living this Family Day weekend

Family Services of Greater Vancouver hosted a financial empowerment event at New Westminster Public Library Saturday.

The program supports seniors, newcomers, youth and families with specialized coaching and help navigating benefits.

James Webb is a husband and father of three young children. He says his family grocery bill has risen sharply as his family has grown.

"When we started with one kid, it was maybe one carton of milk a week, and now with three it’s probably two cartons of milk a week,” says Webb.

He and his wife knew their grocery bill would be higher as their family grew, but they never expected it to be as dramatic as it has been.

"I didn't think I’d be the one to say this, but even I’ve noticed a jump in grocery prices in what feels like the past year," Webb says.

It’s a feeling people across Canada are coping with. According to Statistics Canada, food prices increased 11 per cent from December 2021 to December 2022.

"I don't think there's anyone who can say they're not feeling the pinch of inflation,” says Murray Baker, the manager of the financial empowerment program with Family Services in Greater Vancouver.

"The two biggest areas that we're seeing right now is housing costs – rent, and also people, even if they do have a house, it's mortgage rates going up – and the other is groceries."

The organization says it has seen an increase in demand for support, especially for newcomers and seniors. More than 25,000 people have used its services in the past year.

"People are being forced to make some critical choices in terms of what they're spending their money on," Baker says.

The group holds free financial empowerment workshops and offers one-on-one coaching to support those feeling the pinch of inflation, so that families like Webb's can focus on what is most important: being a parent and creating memories that will hopefully last far longer than surging prices.