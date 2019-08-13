Mounties in the Okanagan have confirmed a suspected explosive device found in the trunk of car was a fake and have re-opened an evacuated area in Kelowna.

In a statement released this afternoon, officers responded to reports of a potential bomb in a vehicle parked near the 2400 block of Enterprise Way, east of the city’s downtown core shortly after 10 a.m. this morning.

Police immediately shut down the roads and evacuated businesses near the vehicle, while members of the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and Police Dog Service examined the device.

“We are appreciative of the cooperation of the evacuees as it allowed us to secure a timely and safe investigation,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

Enterprise Way between Leckie and Hunter roads was re-opened several hours later.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.