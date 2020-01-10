Falling ice forces full closure of Alex Fraser Bridge
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, January 10, 2020 10:53AM PST Last Updated Friday, January 10, 2020 10:56AM PST
The Alex Fraser Bridge is seen in this undated still from dash cam video.
VANCOUVER -- Drivers hoping to head over the Alex Fraser Bridge will need to pick a different route Friday morning as the RCMP has closed the bridge in both directions due to falling ice.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., DriveBC posted on Twitter that the bridge was closed in both directions.
Crews were on scene, but DriveBC said to "expect heavy delays" in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.