

Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver





A bittersweet baseball tournament took place in Tsawwassen this weekend to honour a beloved baseball pitcher, Kyle Losse, who died shortly after his visit to a Delta ER earlier this year.

“Every game we have our jersey up and the kids touch it before every inning when they run out of the dugout. He's in everyone's minds every game, for sure,” said his former coach Cam Frick.

Losse’s teammates, playing in the rain today, remembered their fallen teammate with fondness.

“Maybe a little bit sad, but….it's good to remember him,” said Sam Sarkissian. “It's a little tough, yeah. It's gotten not easier but better,” added Jesse Mitran.

At 14 year old, Losse was a rising baseball star racking up impressive statistics and a collection of trophies. With his broad grin and thick blonde curls, he was a seemingly perfect picture of youthful vitality.

But for unknown reasons, he collapsed in his home on Jan. 20. He was rushed to the Delta Hospital, and controversially, was not given a CT scan prior to being released.

A few hours later, he was rushed once again to BC Children's Hospital, where a CT scan revealed extensive brain damage. He was eventually taken off life support, having been given no chance of recovery.

"I think there needs to be some changes to what the criteria is for CT scans," Kyle's stepmother Niki told CTV in May.

Fraser Health defended its care at the Delta ER, and launched its own investigation.

"When we see a young person who dies and has been in one of our facilities, we do everything we can to look at the case and find out what happened and see if we can make improvements in care if possible," said Dr. Neil Barclay, regional medical director of emergency medicine, in May.

Two other families have come forward, speaking exclusively to CTV, with similar stories of having their adult children die after not getting scans at the Delta emergency room.

From the tragedy though, Losses’s parents want to make sure their son leaves a legacy for the game he loved. The memorial tournament raised money for baseball bats and balls, and a new scoreboard on the peewee field. Dozens of businesses stepped up to the plate.

A petition has also been started to have one of the diamonds changed to Losse’s number 14.

Then at the end of tournament, a twist, says Losse’s father Brian with a smile. Players drew for a chance to win an MVP bat, he says, and the first name pulled was a White Rock player, “and his name was Kyle, and his number was 14.”

The tourmanent runs until Monday at Winskill Park in Delta.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith