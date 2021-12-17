Fall semester ends with 116 schools on Lower Mainland COVID-19 exposure lists

On the last Friday before B.C. schools began their winter breaks, there were a total of 116 schools on COVID-19 exposure lists in the Lower Mainland.

That's 16 more than were on local lists last week, but still well below the average the region has seen since the school year began.

COVID-19 exposures in B.C. schools through Dec. 17, 2021. (CTV)

Most of the schools with recent exposures continue to be located in the Fraser Health region. Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health this week, that region's exposure list has not grown.

Schools are added to the lists when a student or staff member tests positive and officials believe there is a risk of ongoing transmission to other members of the school community.

Fraser Health removes schools from its list two weeks after the last exposure date, while Vancouver Coastal Health removes schools four weeks after the last exposure date.

Exposure notifications are not posted for every case of COVID-19 associated with a school community, and schools are not added to the health authority lists until after close contacts have been notified directly by public health officials.

Winter break comes amid sudden, dramatic changes to the coronavirus landscape in B.C. On Friday, after a week in which the province saw a steep rise in daily case counts, provincial health officials announced a host of new restrictions in hopes of slowing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Among those new rules are limits on personal gatherings, capacity restrictions for large venues and expanded use of the B.C. Vaccine Card system. More information on the changes can be found here.

As of Friday, there were 302 confirmed cases of Omicron in B.C., with more expected to be confirmed in the coming days. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it's apparent that Omicron is more contagious than the Delta variant and is "rapidly replacing" it in B.C.

The variant has so far mostly infected young people and people who are vaccinated, and - as a result, according to Henry - has mostly caused mild illness.

The provincial health officer said restrictions were necessary because of the rapid rate at which Omicron has been spreading.

"If we see rapid increases in cases, we know that a certain proportion of those people will need hospital care," Henry said. "We see the trajectory in countries around the world, and we're not going to be an exception to that. We will see rapidly rising cases over the next few weeks, and we need to take additional measures to slow that down so that we don't overwhelm our hospital system."

Against that backdrop, the provincial health officer was asked whether schools would be closed for in-person learning during the spring semester, as they were at the start of the pandemic.

Henry responded by asserting that in-person learning at schools has been safe in B.C., and adding that the ongoing vaccination of children ages five to 11 would help make them safer. She didn't rule out the possibility of additional safety measures, however.

"The measures that we've been putting in place have been working," she said. "Our school team is also meeting regularly, and we'll be looking at how do we ensure that we have everything in place that's needed for a safe return to school in two weeks?"