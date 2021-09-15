Fall Back Into Fitness at Fitness World

VANCOUVER -

September is self-improvement month.

This is the ideal time of year to reconnect with fitness goals and get into a routine. On CTV Morning Live, Chris Smith, CEO of Fitness World, shared some of the benefits of regular exercise.

Fitness contributes to better mental health and a positive mindset.

When people are positive, their brains become more engaged, creative, energetic, resilient and productive.

Sometimes the hardest step of a fitness routine is simply making the leap to get started.

Fitness World has some exciting offers this month to help people get back to fitness.

For a limited time, new members can join the Fitness World family with just a $10 enrollment fee.

For those looking to get even more out of their membership they can sign up for their Fit & Goal offering.

This membership includes unlimited HydroMassage to speed up post-workout recovery, and access to Fitness World online classes and THE WORX small group training.

THE WORX small group training is an excellent way to accelerate fitness goals. This personal-trainer-led class offers professional instruction, plus motivation from the trainer and peers.

These classes are based on high-intensity interval training and are the perfect way to get sweaty.

For those who enjoy working out safely in groups, Fitness World has added a new class offering to its extensive list.

The Booty Burn class is offered at six Fitness World locations.

Classes at Fitness World exude positivity and are designed for all ability levels for an inclusive experience.

Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to get a sneak peek of THE WORX and Booty Burn class at Fitness World.