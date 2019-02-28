Mounties in Langley are warning the public to be cautious of who they let into their homes following an incident involving an elderly man.

In a statement posted online Wednesday, Langley RCMP said two men recently posed as roofers, telling the homeowner they needed to come inside to "look for leaks."

"In reality, they were looking for something to steal. In this particular instance, they were successful and stole $3,000," the RCMP said.

The incident prompted officers to issue a warning about letting unsolicited tradespeople into their homes.

Should a tradesperson show up unexpectedly, police advice homeowners find out what company they work for and reach out to the employer.

"Look up the number yourself - don't let the tradesperson give you a phone number to call," Mounties advised.

They recommended asking for identification and certification in their trade, as well as references to the quality of their work.

Police suggest requiring the tradesperson to provide a detailed estimate in writing, and obtain others to compare. Do not pay for services in advance, and if a deposit is required, work out a payment schedule in writing, police say.