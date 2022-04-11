Fake-out, proposal caught on camera at Vancouver Canucks game

A couple shared a major milestone with thousands of people at a Vancouver Canucks game over the weekend.

Video shared by the team on Saturday shows a couple reacting as they realize they're on camera and visible throughout Rogers Arena on the big screens.

The man on screen quickly stands then gets down on one knee, as the woman he's with covers her face, apparently expecting a proposal.

But instead, the man makes it seem like he was just picking up his beer. He grabs the plastic cup and stands, drinking, as he waves a peace sign to the crowd.

The woman appears to be annoyed, but then she laughs as everyone around them cheers.

The camera then cuts to another couple – a shocked-looking woman who just watched the prank, and a smiling man who stands up and reaches into his pocket.

His partner looks shocked as he opens the box, and he too gets down on one knee.

The woman can be seen mouthing, "Are you serious?" with a big smile on her face, then nods and says she will marry him.

In tears, she stands to hug him, so surprised she doesn't even stop to put down her drink.

Fans around them stand and cheer.

Posting the video on social media, the Canucks wrote, "They had us in the first half, not gonna lie" with a laughing emoji.

The team wished the couple congratulations, and went on to win against the San Jose Sharks 4-2.