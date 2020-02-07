VANCOUVER -- An annual ranking of the best hotels in Canada has 13 B.C. locations in the top 25.

The list from U.S. News & World Report, an American consumer and current affairs website, ranks the best hotels in Canada based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings. Any hotels that scored in the top 10 per cent of the Best Hotels in Canada these industry rankings earned a gold badge. The list only ranks luxury hotel and resorts, which is defined by the publication as those that consistently receive four-star or higher hotel class ratings.

The top spot in Canada is held by the Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver, and the Rosewood Hotel Georgia is in second place. Third place is held by Tofino's Wickaninnish Inn, and Vancouver's Wedgewood Hotel & Spa landed in fifth. Just one non-B.C. hotel made the top five, with Quebec City's Auberge Saint-Antoine coming in fourth. Vancouver has five hotels on the list in total.

No hotels from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the territories, or the Maritime provinces made the top 25.

Here's the full list of the top 25 hotels in Canada:

1. Fairmont Pacific Rim- Vancouver

2. Rosewood Hotel Georgia – Vancouver

3. Wickaninnish Inn—Tofino

4. Auberge Saint-Antoine—Quebec City

5. Wedgewood Hotel & Spa—Vancouver

6. Fogo Island Inn—Joe Batt's Arm, N.L.

7. Ritz-Carlton Montreal—Montreal

8. The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto—Toronto

9. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto—Toronto

10. Shangri-La Hotel—Vancouver

11. Magnolia Hotel & Spa—Victoria

12. The Hazelton Hotel Toronto—Toronto

13. Four Seasons Resort and Residences—Whistler

14. Manoir Hovey—North Hatley, Que.

15. Hotel William Gray—Montreal

16. Le Germain Hotel Quebec- Quebec City

17. Fairmont Chateau Whistler—Whistler

18. Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac—Quebec City

19. Oak Bay Beach Hotel—Victoria

20. Loden Hotel—Vancouver

21. Hotel Le St-James—Montreal

22. Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto—Toronto

23. Fairmont Banff Springs—Banff, Alta.

24. Hotel Nelligan—Montreal

25. Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa—Brentwood Bay, B.C.