Failure to provide 'regular toileting' listed among reasons for B.C. nurse's suspension

A nurse from Surrey, B.C., is facing a four week suspension over practice issues involving “regular toileting” and communication with patients and their family members, according to the province’s regulatory body.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted a notice Thursday of its consent agreement with Anna Fronek, explaining the issues occurred between May 28, 2022 and April 21, 2023.

The notice claims Fronek failed to provide basic care, “including regular toileting in a timely compassionate matter.”

BCCNM says she’s also facing discipline for not speaking to patients and their family members “in a professional manner,” and for failing to meet standards when it comes to administering medications.

On top of a four-week suspension of her nursing registration, Fronek will now be limited to having one employer at a time, and she won’t be allowed to provide regulatory oversight to nursing students, or help train new staff.

The consent agreement also requires her to undergo remedial education in client-centred care, professional responsibility and accountability and ethics, which will require the development of a learning plan.

The notice concludes, “the Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.”