It's a wildly popular online game that has millions of users but it doesn’t have the approval of a customer advocacy organization.

The company behind Fortnite has received an "F" from the Better Business Bureau, which is its lowest possible rating.

The BBB is warning customers that North Carolina-based Epic Games has 279 BBB complaints on file in the last three years and 271 of those were filed in 2018.

"Customers have submitted complaints about customer service issues, exchanges, refunds, customer security," explained spokesperson Karla Davis. "There are also complaints about unauthorized charges to their accounts and also a lack of timely response to their queries."

Others claimed hey were banned from their accounts with no reason given.

Of the 279 complaints, 247 of them have gone unanswered.

"We encourage consumers not to get carried away by the excitement and always do your research," she said.

The BBB says that they have reached out to Epic Games on several occasions, but have not received any response from the company.

CTV News has also sent requests for comment and have not received a response.