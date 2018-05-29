

CTV Vancouver





Update: A 73-year-old man wanted in connection with a brutal attack in a Langley, B.C. RV park this week has been arrested.

Police said Thomas Charles Brydges was located in Oliver and taken into custody Tuesday, one day after he allegedly tried to kill two people in the Lower Mainland.

Previous story: Mounties in Langley are asking for the public's help to locate a 73-year-old man wanted in connection with the attempted murders of two residents.

Police were called to an RV park in Aldergrove Monday where they allege 73-year-old Thomas Charles Brydges severely injured a man and a woman.

The woman is in critical condition, investigators said in a statement. The man is expected to leave hospital on Tuesday.

Brydges is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Corrections Canada.

The suspect is described as a white man with grey hair and brown eyes. He's about 5-8 and weighs around 150 pounds. Police say he might be wearing a khaki shirt and khaki cargo pants.

According to investigators, he could be riding a Black 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle with B.C. license plate number W07892 or Ontario plate number 7125V.

"Brydges is known to be extremely violent and should not be approached," police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or their local police departments.

Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).