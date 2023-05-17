'Extremely high-risk situation': 1 arrested after police surround stolen taxi in New Westminster

A taxi that police believe was stolen crashed into multiple vehicles and sent frightened pedestrians scrambling for safety in New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities explained what prompted road closures and large police presence in the Uptown neighbourhood starting at around 1:30 p.m. Multiple 911 calls reported the cab driving "erratically," police say.

"Witnesses described the taxi striking other vehicles and pedestrians fleeing from the scene," a spokesperson for the New Westminster Police Department says in a statement.

"Officers flooded the area to locate the taxi. When officers located the taxi, officers used their vehicles to block it in place. One suspect was taken into police custody and transported to local hospital with minor injuries."

The cab, operated by Royal City Taxi, was "likely" carjacked, according to police. A spokesperson for the cab company told CTV News one of its drivers had been taken to the hospital after his vehicle was stolen.

"This was an extremely high-risk situation and we’re thankful no one was seriously injured,” NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release, thanking local residents and businesses in the busy neighborhood for their patience while roads were closed and evidence was gathered.

Police are asking anyone with information or video to contact them at 604-525-5411.

Huge police takedown in New Westminster of out of control taxi ramming other vehicles. pic.twitter.com/1VXoV96UFt — Sportsfaucet (@sportsfaucet) May 17, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come.