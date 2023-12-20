'Extremely dangerous and unacceptable': RCMP say drunk driver plowed through dollar store window

A drunk driver crashed through the front window of a dollar store in the Kootenays while a number of people were inside shopping on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Creston RCMP say officers were called to Your Dollar Store with More at approximately 11:05 a.m.

"Police interactions with the driver led officers to embark on an impaired driving investigation. At the conclusion of sobriety testing, it was confirmed that the alleged driver was impaired by alcohol," the detachment said in a news release.

A 73-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and "numerous" Motor Vehicle Act offences, the statement adds.

"This was extremely dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by the driver. All possible charges have been levied against this individual, as will be the case for any driver being found impaired while operating a conveyance," Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said.

Mounties also said they will be stepping up road checks and enforcement of impaired driving laws during the busy holiday season.

"It is not worth the risk to public safety or to anyone’s livelihood, to drive while impaired. Please plan ahead and have a sober ride," Buliziuk added.

The business posted photos of the aftermath on Facebook Tuesday, showing the damage to the exterior and debris and merchandise strewn about inside the door.

On Wednesday, a Facebook post showed a boarded up front window and indicated the store was open.