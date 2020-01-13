VANCOUVER -- The entire province is in for a chilly start to the week on Monday, as forecasters predict temperatures will dip well below freezing.

Vancouver got several centimetres of snow over the weekend and the flakes could continue to fall Monday. According to Environment Canada, there's a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day.

Temperatures are also expected to be quite cold with a high of -4 C. It could feel like -13 with wind chill, however, Environment Canada's forecast says.



Extreme weather in B.C.

Cold temperatures are predicted throughout the province, as most of B.C. was placed under an extreme cold, winter storm or Arctic outflow warning on Monday.

In the Fraser Valley, Environment Canada's Arctic outflow warning says the weather system being pushed into the region could bring "the coldest air so far this winter."

In Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford, temperatures could go lower than -20 C with wind chill, the warning says. In fact, the forecast for Chilliwack predicted lows of -22 on Monday.

"Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals," Environment Canada's warning says. "Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds."

In more northern parts of the province, temperatures could get as frigid as -45 C, Environment Canada says.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," the warning says.

"Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."



Snow to continue for Vancouver

Heading into the rest of the week, Vancouver could see more snow on Tuesday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain cold at -5 C, or -13 with wind chill.

Wednesday is also expected to see snow during the day, but that could start to turn to rain as temperatures warm up to 1 C. Thursday and Friday are also predicted to see a mix of rain and snow.

By the weekend, Vancouver could see the snow turn to rain as the days get a little warmer. Sunday is set to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 7 C.