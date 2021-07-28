VANCOUVER -- With high temperatures once again in B.C.'s forecast, the province's health minister is warning the heat can have dangerous impacts.

Heat warnings are in place for parts of southwestern B.C., including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s starting Thursday and last through Sunday.

"Extreme heat is dangerous and can have devastating and deadly consequences," said Minster of Health Adrian Dix in a news release.

"Health authorities and BC Emergency Health Services are preparing to assist people in need during the heat wave. British Columbians must also make any necessary preparations ahead of time and take steps to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones."

A heat wave between June 25 and July 1 led to hundreds more deaths than the five-year average for that same period. The province's chief coroner has attributed 580 of those to the extreme heat.

Environment Canada has warned the upcoming high temperatures will provide little relief at night, which can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

"It is important to be aware of and follow the health guidelines provided to keep your body cool while temperatures outside rise," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.

"This includes limiting physical activity outdoors, finding a cool, air-conditioned place and keeping hydrated, and taking extra care to check in with people most at risk, including infants and young children and older people."

Residents should watch for signs of heat illness including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, rapid breathing, extreme thirst, heat stroke and worsening of health conditions.

Following the impacts of the last heat wave, some municipalities are conducting reviews of their heat responses. Vancouver's planning commissioners, for example, have sent a memo to city council with a series of short-term and long-term suggestions.

One New Westminster city councillor called both that municipality's and the province's response to the heat wave "a cascading failure."

Coun. Patrick Johnstone wrote reflections on the heat wave in a blog post, saying the city's typical response during regular summer heat wasn't adequate when temperatures neared 40 C.

"We also were not as effective as we need to be at communicating the seriousness of the heat situation," Johnstone wrote. "This was not a 'regular' heat emergency, it was something different, and we should have seen that coming and taking measures to tell the community that."

While Metro Vancouver's temperatures in the days ahead aren't forecast to reach as high as they did late last month, Environment Canada predicts it could get up to 32 C inland on Friday and Saturday and up to 27 C by the water.