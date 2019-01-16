

CTV Vancouver





Commuters who rely on the Expo Line faced delays Wednesday morning due to a "problem switch," TransLink said.

A track-level issue in the Broadway area was reported when service began at 5:30 a.m. As a result, service was reduced to a single track and trains were still experiencing delays two hours later.

In addition, a stalled train near Nanaimo Station also caused service to back up.

Announcements on Twitter and on SkyTrains warned riders to expect delays, as trains were holding in stations or in between stations for several minutes.

Trains from Production Way were turning back at Columbia Station due to the stalled train. A bus bridge was set up between that station and Commercial-Broadway.

At around 8 a.m., TransLink said the issues had been fixed and that full service was resuming. However, it warned those taking transit shoud "expect some longer than normal gaps between train as regular frequencies are restored."