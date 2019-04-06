

CTV News Vancouver





People in four units of a Surrey townhome have been forced to evacuate after a leaking propane bottle is believed to have caused an explosion, according to fire officials.

Firefighters and police were called to a home in the 15200 block of 105 Avenue around noon Saturday.

Surrey RCMP said three people were inside the residence at the time of the explosion and were not hurt.

A fire also broke out and was quickly extinguished but crews have not been able to get inside because the explosion caused structural damage.

Crews cannot investigate until the building has been deemed safe.

Three nearby units have also been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Authorities said investigators may not be able to enter the home to determine the exact cause until Monday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the explosion is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.