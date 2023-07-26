Explosion in Langley, B.C., mall parking lot not suspicious, RCMP say

An explosion that shocked shoppers outside a mall in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday does not appear to be suspicious, according to the RCMP.

Pictures and videos of the aftermath show the smouldering wreckage of a vehicle in the parking lot of Willoughby Town Centre, with glass and other debris strewn across nearby stalls.

The blast also appears to have damaged multiple vehicles and nearby buildings.

Langley RCMP said no injuries have been reported, and that the explosion was likely connected to construction work.

"We believe the cause is associated to a welding truck at the construction site," Cpl. Craig van Herk told CTV News in an email.

Witnesses said they heard the blast from several blocks away, and came to the parking lot to see what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.