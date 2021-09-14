'Explosion felt like an earthquake': Update expected from B.C. First Nation on lawsuit against Enbridge

VANCOUVER -

A B.C. First Nation is expected to give an update Tuesday on its lawsuit tied to an explosion and fire in 2018.

The Lheidli T'enneh First Nation says it will "share new information" related to its court case during a news conference in the morning.

Its case against natural gas provider Enbridge is related to an incident in October of 2018, when two pipelines exploded near the nation's Northside subdivision in the Prince George area.

"The explosion felt like an earthquake, shaking buildings and terrifying local residents who described the fallout from the eruption as pandemonium," the nation recalled in an advisory about the news conference issued early Tuesday morning.

The explosion and subsequent fire forced the evacuation of several homes in the rural community of Shelley.

At the time, Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the nearby Takla Lake First Nation told CTV News the noise sounded like a jet taking off, or a train crash.

"But then we looked out back and it was this massive ball of fire."

The province's Ministry of Environment later confirmed the incident involved a 900 PSI gas line operated by Enbridge. The gas line was shut down temporarily.

Later, the cause of the explosion was determined to be "stress corrosion cracking," which had been undetected but preventable, a regulator said.

An Enbridge subsidiary was fined $40,000 last year, following an investigation.

The LTFN launched a lawsuit the following February, seeking damages from Enbridge for the impacts it says were caused by the explosion.

Enbridge proposed a settlement in the case, which was rejected by the nation earlier this year.

The latest update, according to LTFN, will include "new information about innovative action (it) is taking in pursuit of justice and human safety."

