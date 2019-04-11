Firefighters have deemed an explosion and fire that erupted at a Surrey, B.C. pub early Thursday morning as suspicious.

Witnesses said they heard the blast go off at Jack's Public House on 152 Street at around 3 a.m. Flames tore through the building within minutes, and took fire crews hours to knock down.

After the blaze was contained, Surrey RCMP revealed the incident is considered suspicious.

"Witnesses reported seeing an individual run out of the building after the explosion and leave the area," the detachment said in a news release. "Surrey Fire Department has now deemed the explosion and fire as suspicious."

A police dog was brought to search the scene, but couldn't find a suspect. Surrey RCMP said a man has since been discovered with life-threatening injuries "consistent from a fire."

Paramedics found the 36-year-old after being called to a home in Guildford and transported him to hospital.

Mounties and Surrey firefighters are continuing to investigate how the fire started, and have asked any potential witnesses who haven't spoken with investigators to come forward. They are particularly looking for anyone with dash cam video.

There's a fire hall just across the street from Jack's Public House, and crews managed to respond to the fire quickly, though Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said they had no choice but to mount a defensive attack because of how quickly the flames had spread.

"Once the fire breached the roof the concern was collapse," Carmichael told CTV News. "We didn’t want firefighters inside."

The roof did eventually collapse, and there was extensive damage to the pub. A beer and wine store next door was also impacted.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.