Traveland RV Supercentres are here to provide you with quality and professional service from a dedicated team that will help make your RV experience a lifetime of enjoyment. Since 1977, Traveland is one of the largest RV dealers with locations in Langley & Kelowna BC, and Airdrie & Grande Prairie AB! You can learn more online at TravelandRV.ca



Travelling families all agree. Trust the name: Traveland RV.

CTV Vancouver and Traveland RV want you to explore BC… in a brand new Jayco RV!

Talk about the vacation of a lifetime. CTV Vancouver and Traveland RV are giving you the chance to win a 2021 Jayco Jay Flight Travel Trailer, complete with a central kitchen, dinette, bathroom with a tub/shower combination and queen-sized bed!

All next week, from July 27 -30, watch CTV Morning Live and CTV News at Six for the daily code words - enter them online and you could win!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. PT on July 27, 2020 and closes at 5:30 a.m. PT on July 31, 2020. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $26,033 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.ctvvancouver.ca.