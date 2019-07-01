

Residents on a Chilliwack street were woken up Canada Day morning by four exploding cars, shocking the neighbourhood.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby house appears to show two people running away from a car before it explodes.

"It was scary, we moved our vehicles," said Debbie Walker, a neighbour. "We made sure it was out…it was horrendous."

Walker says she heard two pops shortly after midnight, before the cars exploded.

Chlliwack RCMP say they believe the owner of one of the cars was targeted, but would not provide any further details.

The owners of the home the car was parked in front of say they're shaken up.

They also say an Airbnb tenant was in the basement.

Neighbours say they hope the video footage leads to a quick arrest.

"I don't understand that people don't realize there is cameras everywhere," said Walker. "They are on camera, they will be caught and this has to stop."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi