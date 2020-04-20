VANCOUVER -- Researchers who discovered what might be the largest cave in Canada believe it may have gone undetected for such a long time because it was concealed by snow and ice that only recently melted due to climate change.

The cave, located in B.C.'s Wells Gray Provincial Park, was spotted by a crew of wildlife biologists in a helicopter who were conducting a population survey of mountain caribou in 2018. The cave is estimated to be about 100 metres by 60 metres, and it ends in a spring located just over two kilometres away, about 500 metres lower than the entrance.

Researchers believe a "perennial snowfield" might have helped conceal the entrance to the cave until recently, when the snow plug collapsed at some point in the last decade, according to a paper recently published in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences.

"The collapse is likely related to climate change as evidenced by the gradual recession of glaciers in the immediate area," the paper said. "It accounts for the cave being neither recognized nor included in any list of Wells Gray Provincial Park attributes since the foundation of the park in 1939."

The Canim Lake Band (People of the Broken Rock, The Tsq'escenemc) may have some traditional knowledge of the cave, and researchers plan to speak to them to get more information, according to the paper.

When it was first discovered, those who spotted it from the helicopter nicknamed it Sarlacc's Pit because it bears a similar resemblance to the lair of Sarlacc, a creature from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." However, the cave has not been officially named yet and will only receive one after consultation with First Nations groups, researcher and paper co-author Catherine Hickson said at the time of its discovery.

Hickson is a member of the team investigating the cave and visited the site in September 2018. In an interview with CTV National News at the time, she described the discovery as "unprecedented" in terms of its size and said she had never seen anything like it.

The researchers have applied for a multi-year research permit with BC Parks, and if granted, would launch an expedition to explore the cave in fall 2021. This would include cave mapping, geological mapping, dye tracing, and the exploration of other nearby karst features.

The cave's exact location is being kept under wraps in order to preserve the area. BC Parks has also threatened fines of up to $1 million a day or as much as a year in prison for those who venture near the newly-discovered cave or its surrounding area.

Officials warn the risks of venturing near caves include falls, loose rocks, and fast-moving water, which could lead to hypothermia, drowning, serious injury, becoming lost or getting trapped from rising water. It would also put rescuers at risk as cave rescues are "highly technical and resource-intensive."

"It takes hours of work and dozens of volunteers to move an injured person a few hundred metres in a cave," a statement on the BC Parks website said. "Deploying to a remote location such as this cave and sustaining rescue volunteers for the duration of the rescue operation is by itself a significant challenge."