VANCOUVER -- A panel of experts has been assembled by the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association to look at how restaurants could safely re-open to customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants across the province have been closed, or forced to move to a take-out and delivery-only model, to allow for physical distancing for weeks now, and it’s having a huge economic impact, including the loss of thousands of jobs.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry indicated she was open to ideas when it came to allowing restaurants to offer some kind of limited dine-in service.

“I think there's lots of innovative ways that we can have in-restaurant dining, that protects both the staff as well as people who are coming in, and I'm looking to industry to come up with those ideas of how this could work,” she said.

The province is looking at re-opening some parts of the economy in phases, starting in mid-May, but Henry has indicated groups of more than 50 people will not be allowed for the foreseeable future, and some restrictions could be in place for the next year.

Ian Tostenson with the BCRFA says things like seating are being looked at to allow for physical distancing, but says there are many other factors also have to be considered to ensure people can dine-in safely.

That includes signage and information for the public to know a restaurant is sanitized and staff are healthy.

“Lots of visible cues," Tostenson said. "Probably a lot more information for how food is prepared and how it’s handled. How does the restaurant deal with testing their staff. So when you go into a restaurant, and you’re socially distancing within the guidelines, that you feel comfortable that you’re not at risk."

So far there is no timeline on when the task force will submit ideas to the province, meaning the status quo of take-out and delivery only will stay in place for now.

“It's going to be a challenge, I understand for many, particularly small restaurants in the coming months,” Henry said.