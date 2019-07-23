Experience the Peak of Vancouver like a VIP
CTV News Vancouver
*** This contest is now closed ***
CTV Vancouver wants you to experience Grouse Mountain - the Peak of Vancouver - like a VIP! You could win the ultimate VIP experience which includes:
- a one way scenic ride on CTV's Chopper 9 helicopter from YVR landing on the top of Grouse Mountain;
- 2 Gold Annual Grouse Mountain Memberships which includes Skyride Surf, Mountain Rope Adventure and Ziplines;
- a 5-course dining experience at The Observatory Restaurant
- Limousine service from the base of Grouse Mountain to the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre, courtesy of VIP Limousine BC;
- 2-nights accommodation at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre in a deluxe suite with club lounge access plus $500 value in food & beverage gift cards
And the lucky winner is... GIAN VERSTER of Vancouver
Thank you eveyone who entered!