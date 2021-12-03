Experience the Magic of the Season at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport

RICHMOND, B.C. -

Every year McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport decks the halls for the season.

This open-air shopping experience becomes an excellent destination for the entire family to delight in the magic of the holidays.

There are plenty of Instagrammable moments, from nutcracker soldiers and live holiday music to a giant walk-through ornament, to larger-than-life presents and a 52-foot Christmas tree.

There is something for everyone on the holiday shopping list with more than 70 brands for up to 70% less.

Some of the iconic fashion brands include Armani, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Tory Burch and many more.

There are several special initiatives on site that shoppers can take part in.

The Santa Paws project supports the B.C. SPCA.

Families and even their pets can snap holiday photos and are encouraged to tag #mcarthurglenvan.

For every photo, McArthurGlen will donate one dollar to the B.C. SPCA.

People can follow @mcarthurglenvancouver on Instagram to get inspired.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet also invites people to breathe new life into their pre-loved clothes.

In exchange for clothing donations, people receive a 10% discount voucher to use at participating stores.

There is a lot to discover this holiday season at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport.

Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to get some holiday shopping inspiration.