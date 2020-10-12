VANCOUVER -- The Giggle Dam Dinner Theatre in Port Coquitlam has been transformed into a spine-chilling attraction.

The team is running Vancouver Horror Nights: Fear Maze until November 2nd.

Vancouver Horror Nights features an Xtreme Fear Maze for adults.

Those brave enough will encounter a labyrinth of twelve individually themed rooms of terror.

For children that may want the scare-o-meter turned down a kid-friendly Boogeyman Bash is on offer everyday this month from 11am to 4pm.

All of Dr. Bonnie Henrys COVID-19 recommendations have been put into action with a safety plan in place.

Masks are required on site, groups will not be mixed with other parties and a virtual queuing system helps reduce line ups.

Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live for a sneak peek of what you can expect.