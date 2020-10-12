Advertisement
Experience Fear at Vancouver Horror Nights
VANCOUVER -- The Giggle Dam Dinner Theatre in Port Coquitlam has been transformed into a spine-chilling attraction.
The team is running Vancouver Horror Nights: Fear Maze until November 2nd.
Vancouver Horror Nights features an Xtreme Fear Maze for adults.
Those brave enough will encounter a labyrinth of twelve individually themed rooms of terror.
For children that may want the scare-o-meter turned down a kid-friendly Boogeyman Bash is on offer everyday this month from 11am to 4pm.
All of Dr. Bonnie Henrys COVID-19 recommendations have been put into action with a safety plan in place.
Masks are required on site, groups will not be mixed with other parties and a virtual queuing system helps reduce line ups.
