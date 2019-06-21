

She may be 32 weeks pregnant, but Hilary Spires isn't letting that stop her from hiking the Grouse Grind Friday for a good cause.

And the 33-year-old running coach isn't just doing the punishing climb once – she's shooting for eight laps.

Speaking to CTV News about halfway to reaching that goal, Spires said the best part has been seeing the surprised expressions on her fellow hikers' faces.

"When people are like, 'Wait, you're on lap four and you're pregnant?' it's pretty funny just for the shock value of it," she said.

Spires is one of many hikers taking part in the annual Grouse Grind Challenge, a fundraiser benefiting the BC Children's Hospital – a place where several people in her life have been well cared for in the past.

Spires said it's the first time she's taken part in the challenge, but she's been looking for an outlet as she awaits her due date. She's extremely active in her career and in her regular life as well; last year, she spent her honeymoon completing a 90 km trail run with her husband in Switzerland.

She said an event on the Grind benefiting a children's hospital was an obvious choice.

"They treat kids really well," Spires said. "It just seemed like a really good fit, especially with the nature of the event."

When word spread about her decision to take part in the challenge, Spires said some people questioned the wisdom of putting her pregnant body through that much strain. But the expectant mother said she's approached the event carefully, in consultation with her doctor.

"My goal first of all is safety," she said. "You have to moderate, but moderation looks different for everybody."

And for someone who spends so much of her free time trail running, Spires said she feels up to the task – especially at her decidedly slower pace, which has more than doubled her usual Grind lap time.

"I think there was a lot of old information that you have to just sit on the couch," she said. "But the way I look at it is, you're going to have the biggest workout of your life when you deliver your baby. So to not train for nine months and then think that's going to be OK doesn't make a lot of sense."

It's unclear whether Spires will break any records if she reaches her eight-lap goal – she said the thought never actually crossed her mind.

"I don't know," she said. "Not something I would really shoot for."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa