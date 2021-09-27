'Expect major delays,' transportation officials warn drivers of crash on Port Mann Bridge

VANCOUVER -

Drivers are still being warned to expect "major delays" hours after a crash on the Port Mann Bridge.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the bridge between Coquitlam and Surrey, but the westbound high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane was also blocked Monday morning.

Police say a disabled pickup truck was rear-ended by a "delivery-type vehicle" at around 10:20 a.m. The driver of the pickup, who was outside the vehicle at the time, was seriously injured.

The driver in the delivery truck was also injured, and had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders.

At the scene, it appeared the cab of the larger truck was severely damaged and planks of wood could be seen protruding out of the engine compartment. Two ambulances were seen leaving the incident, but is unclear if anyone was transported to hospital.

Members of Coquitlam Fire Rescue and Surrey Fire Service were at the scene, along with BC Highway Patrol. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement also attended.

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have also been called.

As of 11:40 a.m., all eastbound through lanes remained closed, and will be closed until further notice, police said.

By 1 p.m., the eastbound HOV lane had reopened, as had the Surrey exit lanes, but drivers were still being warned to expect congestion and major delays.

Eastbound traffic was being re-routed via the 152nd Street lanes to Surrey.

Through its DriveBC Twitter account, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation warned drivers should "expect major delays," and asked them to make space for emergency crews.

This is a developing story and will be updated.