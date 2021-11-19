'Expect major delays and congestion': Sea to Sky closed in both directions near Squamish

VANCOUVER -

Another major highway through British Columbia is partially closed, this time due to what police are calling a "vehicle incident."

The Sea to Sky Highway is closed in both directions, the provincial transportation ministry said Friday morning.

The closure is at Cheakamus Canyon, north of Squamish.

A message posted by the ministry on its DriveBC Twitter account warned those who rely on the route to "expect major delays and congestion."

The ministry noted that an assessment is in progress.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.