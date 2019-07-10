

CTV News Vancouver





The region's transit provider is warning commuters to expect delays on the Canada Line following a medical emergency.

TransLink said a medical emergency at Vancouver City Centre Station is impacting the line in both directions.

While the trains resumed regular service at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, those who rely on the route were warned that it may take a while for congestion to clear.

During the incident, trains were turning back at Olympic Village. A shuttle train ran between Olympic Village and Waterfront stations, and a bus bridge was also in place for the same area.