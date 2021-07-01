VANCOUVER -- A busy route into and out of Vancouver was briefly blocked by a Canada Day protest.

In a brief message on Twitter, B.C.'s transportation ministry said lanes were blocked in both directions during the lunch hour Thursday. At one point, northbound traffic was able to pass by a single lane.

"Expect delays and congestion. Consider alternate route," a post through DriveBC advised.

The busy bridge was fully reopened at around 2 p.m., but drivers were warned of residual delays.