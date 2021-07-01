Advertisement
'Expect delays and congestion': Lions Gate Bridge lanes blocked in both directions due to protest
Published Thursday, July 1, 2021 12:52PM PDT Last Updated Thursday, July 1, 2021 12:57PM PDT
The Lions Gate Bridge, captured by Brianna Turner, is seen in July 2020.
VANCOUVER -- A busy route into and out of Vancouver has been blocked by a Canada Day protest.
In a brief message on Twitter, B.C.'s transportation ministry said lanes are blocked in both directions, but that a single northbound lane of traffic was able to get through.
"Expect delays and congestion. Consider alternate route," a post through DriveBC advised.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.