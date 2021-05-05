VANCOUVER -- May is mental health awareness month.

The team at Fitness World has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser.

Their aim is to help British Columbians understand the connection between mental health and fitness.

Robbert Visscher, Interim CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, emphasized that many people are struggling with their mental wellbeing.

Visscher shared some alarming statistics.

One in five Canadians will experience a mental health crisis or be diagnosed with a mental illness.

By age 40, that ratio increases to every one in two Canadians.

Loneliness and a lack of physical activity have established links with mental health such as increased anxiety and depression.

Regular exercise can help ease depression and anxiety.

It boosts mood, reduces stress, helps with better-quality sleep, along with many other benefits.

CEO Chris Smith, shared his passion for using exercise as medicine.

On May 19th, Fitness World will be hosting a by donation virtual workout called Better Bodies, Better Minds.

Proceeds will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser.

People can register by visiting the Fitness World Instagram page, where the link to the Eventbrite page is available.

Plus, participants will have the chance to win a one year membership to Fitness World along with other goodies.

Those that register will also get a one week pass to Fitness World as their gyms are open and operating with all Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

During the segments on CTV Morning Live, Fitness World Class Director, Ingrid Knight-Cohee shared some low impact exercises to soothe the mind.

Check out the full videos from the morning to take part.