VANCOUVER -- The Lower Mainland may see less snow Thursday than earlier in the week, but the transportation ministry is still urging drivers to be cautious on the roads.

In a traffic advisory posted Thursday morning, the transportation ministry said travellers should "be prepared for winter driving conditions."

"All motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and drive according to weather and road conditions, slowing down when they encounter bad weather or limited visibility," the advisory said.

"Keep well back of all the winter maintenance equipment on highways so operators can perform their maintenance safely."

Highway weather warnings

Those driving along the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler were warned of winter storm conditions early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said drivers should expect "hazardous winter conditions," particularly in the morning, when five to 10 centimetres of snow could be expected.

"Strong outflow winds combining with cold temperatures will continue to give wind chill values near -25 C this morning," Environment Canada's warning for the Sea to Sky Highway said.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

Overnight collisions impact traffic

Snowy and icy conditions still caused problems on Lower Mainland roads overnight.

On Highway 1 near Gaglardi Way, one vehicle heading west lost control and crashed into the highway median. Emergency crews responded and one lane of the Trans Canada Highway was temporarily blocked.