

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - A former Mountie in Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with seven counts of breach of trust.

The BC Prosecution Service says in a news release the charges against Brian Mathew Burkett involve allegations of misconduct against seven people.

The service says the charges are in connection to Burkett's duties and allegedly took place between October 2015 and August 2016.

A ban on publication of the names of the targets of the alleged misconduct has been ordered by the court.

The service says the charges were approved by a senior Crown lawyer with no prior or current connection with the former officer.

Burkett's next court appearance is Sept. 23.