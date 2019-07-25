The family of a 78-year-old Vancouver businessman is thanking the officers who investigated his death, and who recently arrested an ex-employee.

John "Jack" McIver was found dead in his appliance store late last month, and on Wednesday, police announced a suspect had been charged.

In a statement to CTV News, McIver's son, Derek, thanked the Vancouver Police Department for their diligent work.

"They have been nothing but professional, compassionate and good people to deal with," he wrote.

Brian Roger Holt, 36, is accused of second-degree murder.

Holt is a former employee at McIver's Appliance Service and Sales Store, Vancouver police said after the arrest was announced.

The VPD would not get into details about a possible motive or any other elements of the case.

Court records show Holt doesn't have a criminal history in B.C.

He appeared in court Wednesday wearing a denim shirt, and stood silently during the proceedings while his lawyer spoke. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance next month.

McIver had been in the business for more than 50 years, and is remembered by customers as helpful and kind.

"What a gentleman. Really into service," customer Josephine Correia said.

His business is expected to be reopened by his surviving family in early August.

"Over the last four weeks our family has stood together for one another and the family business as we honour our dad's love for us and his customers," Derek McIver said.

