A former Pitt Meadows city councillor convicted of the sexual assault of a minor will learn his fate Wednesday.

David Murray, who resigned from his position at city hall following his conviction in October, will be handed his sentence in court.

Defence is asking for a six-month conditional sentence, while the Crown has asked for nine to 12 months in jail.

The assault took place 20 years ago, when the victim was 13 or 14, but was not reported until 2016.

During Wednesday's hearing, the victim told Murray, "What you did to me changed me forever."

Not making eye contact with the former councillor, she told him she felt vulnerable and ashamed about her body after the assault.

"I was starved of true and healthy relationships," she said.

Her words brought loved ones inside the courtroom to tears.

Murray spent years coaching basketball at Terry Fox Secondary School in Port Coquitlam and Capilano College in North Vancouver. He was elected to city council in Pitt Meadows in 2011.

During the investigation, Murray remained in his position on council. He announced his resignation four days after his conviction, following mounting pressure from the public, the city's mayor and fellow councillors.

The circumstances around Murray's resignation prompted Mayor John Becker to call on the province to make it easier for municipal governments to remove elected officials convicted of crimes.

"There's no power in the hands of city council to suspend or remove a city councillor in these kinds of situations," he said in the fall.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith