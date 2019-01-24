

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver woman has been reunited with her dog after a frantic 24-hour search for the missing pup.

Jami Letain left Elvis – a Pomeranian – tied up outside Royal Centre at West Georgia and Burrard Street Thursday morning while she ran an errand.

When the former Bachelor contestant returned 10 minutes later, the dog was gone.

"Elvis is just my best friend and I couldn't imagine him not being beside me," she said through tears. "I just want to get him back."

Letain's mother, Stephanie, told CTV News her daughter saw a tweet saying the dog was in the Cambie area.

After plastering the area with missing dog flyers, Stephanie said Letain got a call from a building manager who said they had found Elvis.

The dog's fur had been cut in an apparent attempt to disguise him, but the animal was unharmed.

Letain says she has had Elvis with her since April and takes him everywhere with him, calling him her emotional support dog. Though the dog hasn't been trained or certified as a support animal, his owner says the puppy is helping her deal with her anxiety.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith