A Vancouver woman is issuing a desperate plea for the safe return of her puppy.

Jami Latain left Elvis – a Pomeranian – tied up outside Royal Centre at West Georgia and Burrard Street this morning while she ran an errand.

When the former Bachelor contestant returned 10 minutes later, the dog was gone.

"Elvis is just my best friend and I couldn't imagine him not being beside me," she said through tears. "I just want to get him back."

Latain says she has had Elvis with her since April and takes him everywhere with him, calling him her emotional support dog. Though the dog hasn't been trained or certified as a support animal, his owner says the puppy is helping her deal with her anxiety.

Elvis is described as a male puppy with medium length white and grey hair.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith